Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UNC Vice Chancellor for Research Cited for Plagiarism

By

Susan H. Greenberg
March 10, 2022
 
 

The vice chancellor for research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was cited for plagiarizing a federal grant application for cancer research, the national Office of Research Integrity reported.

Terry Magnuson, a professor of genetics at UNC’s school of medicine, “engaged in research misconduct by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly plagiarizing text” from three online articles and one published paper, according to the ORI report. The plagiarized text was included in a grant application he submitted last year to the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health.

As part of a voluntary settlement, Magnuson agreed to have his research supervised for approximately two years. During the supervision period, any institution sponsoring him must provide the ORI with certification that his data, procedures and methodology are legitimate and not plagiarized.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Freedom of Speech and Its Discontents
The Real Face of Cancel Culture
Every Woman Deserves a Financial Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Accreditation and Transfer Student Success
Resituating U.S. History in a Global Context
As Opposed to What? A Response to Michael Petrilli
3 Questions for Susan Aldridge
A Teachable Moment
There Are Buckets and Buckets of Money

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 