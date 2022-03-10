SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UNC Vice Chancellor for Research Cited for Plagiarism
The vice chancellor for research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was cited for plagiarizing a federal grant application for cancer research, the national Office of Research Integrity reported.
Terry Magnuson, a professor of genetics at UNC’s school of medicine, “engaged in research misconduct by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly plagiarizing text” from three online articles and one published paper, according to the ORI report. The plagiarized text was included in a grant application he submitted last year to the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health.
As part of a voluntary settlement, Magnuson agreed to have his research supervised for approximately two years. During the supervision period, any institution sponsoring him must provide the ORI with certification that his data, procedures and methodology are legitimate and not plagiarized.
