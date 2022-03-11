Michelle Obama Launches HBCU Voter Registration Challenge

Former first lady Michelle Obama and basketball player Chris Paul, co-chairs of the organization When We All Vote, have launched a voter registration challenge for HBCU students.

The VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge calls on students to come up with creative events to register voters on their campuses and in their surrounding communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“There are people out there working day in and day out to make it harder for communities of color, people with disabilities and young people like you to cast your ballots,” Paul said in a video announcement Wednesday.

Groups of students, or squads, on HBCU campuses can receive grants of up to $3,000 to fund their nonpartisan efforts to register voters, which can include organizing events and drives, educating voters about elections, training volunteers, and canvassing, according to a press release from When We All Vote. Squads that devise “the most creative and culturally relevant ideas” can win celebrity appearances on their campuses through a partnership with Black Entertainment Television.

“Right now, the right to vote is under threat,” Obama said in the video. “And that means there’s only one thing for us to do, starting right now—get organized.”