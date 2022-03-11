Pittsburgh Council Member Suggests Tax on College Tuition

A city councilman in Pittsburgh has proposed a tax on college tuition, Trib Live reported.

Under the bill, students enrolled at colleges, universities or technical schools in the city would be assessed a 1 percent tax before financial aid is factored in. The same tax would also apply to patients at medical facilities. Revenue from the new tax would fund city infrastructure.

The proposal, put forward by Councilman Ricky Burgess, has received criticism from other city officials, students and parents. City controller Michael Lamb said he thought it wasn’t a good idea to tax students amid a student debt crisis and suggested that nonprofit medical facilities and colleges should be taxed instead.

“The city provides services to large nonprofits, and they should pay their fair share for that,” Lamb told Trib Live.

A spokesperson for the University of Pittsburgh told Trib Live that the university is “reviewing this legislation and engaging with the city further on this topic.”