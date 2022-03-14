Print

Barnard College Receives $55 Million Gift for STEM Building

Emma Whitford
March 14, 2022
 
 

Barnard College received $55 million to expand its science facilities, the college announced Friday. The gift, from alumna Diana T. Vagelos and P. Roy Vagelos, is the largest single donation in Barnard’s history, according to a press release. The expanded and renovated science building will be called the Roy and Diana Vagelos Science Center.

“We are incredibly grateful to Diana and Roy,” said President Sian Leah Beilock. “This gift adds to their legacy of impacting Barnard, and I couldn’t think of better thought partners in our goal of diversifying thought leadership in STEM, along with gifts to make possible the Diana Center, the alumnae center, the computational science center, an endowed professorship, and an incredibly successful financial aid matching program.”

In total, the building renovation will cost $240 million, and the college has so far put $220 million toward the project.

