Ex-Dean Gets 14-Month Sentence in Rankings Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
March 14, 2022
 
 

Moshe Porat, the former dean of the business school at Temple University, was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison for his role in a major rankings scandal, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Porat was convicted in December of wire fraud for submitting false data to U.S. News & World Report for rankings.

U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert called Porat’s obsession with driving the business school to the No. 1 spot “maniacal” and said, “He still doesn’t think he did anything wrong. He has never accepted any responsibility. He blames everyone else.”

