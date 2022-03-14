Ex-Dean Gets 14-Month Sentence in Rankings Scandal

Moshe Porat, the former dean of the business school at Temple University, was sentenced Friday to 14 months in prison for his role in a major rankings scandal, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Porat was convicted in December of wire fraud for submitting false data to U.S. News & World Report for rankings.

U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert called Porat’s obsession with driving the business school to the No. 1 spot “maniacal” and said, “He still doesn’t think he did anything wrong. He has never accepted any responsibility. He blames everyone else.”