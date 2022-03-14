SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Stanford Moves to End $1.7M Russian Contract
March 14, 2022
Stanford University is ending a $1.7 million contract with a Russian entity.
Dee Mostofi, Stanford’s assistant vice president for external communications, said, “Stanford is in the process of ending an agreement that provides online access to business-related professional development courses through a licensee. We are in full compliance with U.S. sanctions.”
