Stanford Moves to End $1.7M Russian Contract

By

Scott Jaschik
March 14, 2022
 
 

Stanford University is ending a $1.7 million contract with a Russian entity.

Dee Mostofi, Stanford’s assistant vice president for external communications, said, “Stanford is in the process of ending an agreement that provides online access to business-related professional development courses through a licensee. We are in full compliance with U.S. sanctions.”

