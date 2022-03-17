Car Wreck Kills 7 From University of the Southwest

A fiery wreck on a West Texas highway claimed nine lives Tuesday night, including a golf coach and six members of the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of the Southwest.

The fatal crash occurred as the teams were traveling home to New Mexico from a golf tournament in Texas. The team’s passenger van—carrying nine people in total—was reportedly struck by a pickup that veered into its lane, leading to a collision that also killed the two occupants of the truck. Two University of the Southwest students remain in critical condition, according to a university statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said. Southwest has not identified the deceased beyond golf coach Tyler James, who was in his first year with the team.

“We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” University of the Southwest president Quint Thurman told local NBC affiliate KWES-TV of Midland, Tex. “My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in [Lubbock, Tex.] with serious injuries. We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends and students of those whose lives have been lost.”