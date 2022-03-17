Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Car Wreck Kills 7 From University of the Southwest

By

Josh Moody
March 17, 2022
 
 

A fiery wreck on a West Texas highway claimed nine lives Tuesday night, including a golf coach and six members of the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of the Southwest.

The fatal crash occurred as the teams were traveling home to New Mexico from a golf tournament in Texas. The team’s passenger van—carrying nine people in total—was reportedly struck by a pickup that veered into its lane, leading to a collision that also killed the two occupants of the truck. Two University of the Southwest students remain in critical condition, according to a university statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said. Southwest has not identified the deceased beyond golf coach Tyler James, who was in his first year with the team.

“We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach,” University of the Southwest president Quint Thurman told local NBC affiliate KWES-TV of Midland, Tex. “My understanding is that two of our students have survived and have been airlifted to University hospital in [Lubbock, Tex.] with serious injuries. We would ask for prayers for their recovery and for comfort and strength for all of families and friends and students of those whose lives have been lost.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Where More Money Would Matter Most
Teaching Into Conflict
Georgetown Law, Truth and Orthodoxy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Beyond the Binary: Unpacking Transfer, Centering Students
Expensive Gas and Commuter Colleges
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Google Career Certificates: Heralding the Future
Higher Ed Lessons From Peloton
How Ranking Becomes Demotivating

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 