MacKenzie Scott Gifts $20 Million to Meharry Medical College
Meharry Medical College, a historically Black institution in Nashville, Tenn., is receiving $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, according to an announcement from the college Tuesday. The gift is among the largest in the medical school’s history.
“MacKenzie’s generous donation is a testament to the positive impact Meharry has had on global health care and advancing health equity,” James E. K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said in a press release. “This gift now allows Meharry to invest time and money to expand our academic programs and much-needed infrastructure improvements.”
Scott has given away at least $443.5 million to various groups since her fourth round of large gifts in December, when she announced she would no longer publicize her giving, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reported. That sum is on top of the $8 billion she has distributed to at least 800 nonprofits since summer 2020, including many community colleges, tribal colleges and HBCUs.
