Merger Approved for 5 Minnesota Community Colleges

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities approved the merger of five community colleges in northeast Minnesota, the board announced Wednesday.

Beginning on May 23, Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College will become a single institution—called ​​Minnesota North College—with six campuses throughout the state. The Higher Learning Commission, the new college’s accreditor, also approved the merger.

The colleges first announced plans to merge in February 2020 as the system worked to combat falling enrollments.

“Operationally merging our institutions leverages the resources, talents, and marketability that comes with a larger, regional college yet maintains the long-cherished individual campus identities and community connections,” Michael Raich, president of Minnesota North College, said in a press release.