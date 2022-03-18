SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Lauro Cavazos, Reagan and Bush Education Secretary, Dies
March 18, 2022
Lauro Cavazos, education secretary at the end of the Reagan administration and the beginning of George H. W. Bush’s administration, died Tuesday at the age of 95.
He was the first Hispanic person to serve in the cabinet, and from 1980 to 1988 he was president of Texas Tech University.
A major controversy in higher education led to President Bush asking him to resign in December of 1990, The New York Times reported. The controversy involved a ruling by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights that it was generally illegal to have a scholarship program reserved for members of a particular race or ethnicity. The Bush administration reversed the ruling.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Planned wage changes put institutions and employees at odds
- New presidents or provosts: Avila Columbia Florida Fordham Hofstra NE Iowa Pacific Viterbo Widener
- New study explores how to use chat bots to retain students
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Review of Matthew Rose, 'A World After Liberalism: Philosophers of the Radical Right'
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »