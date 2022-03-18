Lauro Cavazos, Reagan and Bush Education Secretary, Dies

Lauro Cavazos, education secretary at the end of the Reagan administration and the beginning of George H. W. Bush’s administration, died Tuesday at the age of 95.

He was the first Hispanic person to serve in the cabinet, and from 1980 to 1988 he was president of Texas Tech University.

A major controversy in higher education led to President Bush asking him to resign in December of 1990, The New York Times reported. The controversy involved a ruling by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights that it was generally illegal to have a scholarship program reserved for members of a particular race or ethnicity. The Bush administration reversed the ruling.