Biden Nominates Nasser Paydar for Postsecondary Role

Scott Jaschik
March 21, 2022
 
 

President Biden nominated Nasser Paydar on Friday to be assistant secretary of education for postsecondary education.

Paydar is chancellor emeritus of Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and executive vice president of Indiana University. An IU faculty member for more than 36 years, he has held various administrative and executive leadership positions at the university. Paydar joined IUPUI in 1985 as an assistant professor of mechanical engineering. From 1989 to 2003, he held a number of positions at the university, including chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, associate dean for graduate programs, associate dean for academic programs and executive associate dean. From 2004 to 2007, he served as vice chancellor and dean of Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus. Paydar was appointed chancellor of Indiana University East in 2007, serving in that role until he returned to IUPUI in 2012, when he was named the campus’s executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer. He became IUPUI’s fifth chancellor in 2015.

