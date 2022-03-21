Former College President Guilty of Child Pornography Charges

Former Franklin College president Thomas J. Minar was found guilty Thursday of child enticement and child pornography charges, The Green Bay Press Gazette reported.

Minar pleaded no contest at Thursday’s plea hearing, where he was found guilty of one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Sturgeon Bay police arrested Minar at his vacation home in Door County, Wis., on Jan. 6, 2020, after he used a mobile dating app to arrange a meeting with a police officer who was posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Minar was promptly fired from the small Indiana college, where he’d been president since 2015.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 6, the Gazette reported. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.