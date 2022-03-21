New Newspaper Riles Berea College

A new student newspaper is riling Kentucky’s Berea College. The Berea Torch is not an official Berea College publication, and it operates online only. The Richmond Register reported that some of its articles, including interviews with anonymous dining workers alleging poor treatment and an article about antiabortion pamphlets distributed with the Campus Christian Center, have been controversial.

The student life department recently sent an email to the campus. “Due to numerous complaints, Student Life would like to call your attention ‘the Berea Torch’—a group that has not sought recognition as a Registered Student Organization, but has nevertheless, sought to engage the Berea College community. The existence and activities of unrecognized groups such as the Berea Torch are not allowed and not sanctioned by Berea College. Across the country, unrecognized organizations, because they are not subject to college rules or oversight, pose increased risks to students and the campus community. This letter serves as a reminder that unrecognized groups should not use Berea space or resources for their operations or to solicit campus interest. Students, faculty, and staff are discouraged from giving interviews to Berea Torch representatives or otherwise supporting group operations.”

The student life division declined to comment further.