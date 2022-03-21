Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

SUNY Brockport Refuses to Cancel Speech, but Won’t Pay for It

By

Scott Jaschik
March 21, 2022
 
 

The State University of New York at Brockport is refusing to cancel an April 6 event with Jalil Muntaqim, a former Black Panther who spent nearly 50 years in prison for killing two New York City police officers in 1971, WPIX News reported. However, the university has rescinded a grant for the event, which is opposed by law enforcement groups.

Damita Davis, chief diversity officer at SUNY Brockport, said, “The committee has rescinded the grant and no funding will be used to pay the speaker. We are not, however, canceling the event. Academic freedom allows our faculty to invite guests of their choosing to campus to address our students.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Humanities Need Gen Ed
After Liberalism… the Deluge
Why Higher Ed Must Advocate for Mandatory Personal Finance Education in High School

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Defense of Cultural Literacy
6 Down, 3 to Go
Can We Come Up With a Better Name Than ‘Synchronous’?
Friday Fragments: Finance Edition
The CD That Came With My New Monitor

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 