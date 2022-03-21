SUNY Brockport Refuses to Cancel Speech, but Won’t Pay for It

The State University of New York at Brockport is refusing to cancel an April 6 event with Jalil Muntaqim, a former Black Panther who spent nearly 50 years in prison for killing two New York City police officers in 1971, WPIX News reported. However, the university has rescinded a grant for the event, which is opposed by law enforcement groups.

Damita Davis, chief diversity officer at SUNY Brockport, said, “The committee has rescinded the grant and no funding will be used to pay the speaker. We are not, however, canceling the event. Academic freedom allows our faculty to invite guests of their choosing to campus to address our students.”