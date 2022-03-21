Tarrant County College Board Votes to Fire Chancellor

The Tarrant County College Board of Trustees voted to fire the chancellor at a special meeting Thursday after a former employee accused him of retaliation in a lawsuit against the district, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Eugene Giovannini, chancellor of the Tarrant County College District since 2016, can request a hearing to contest his termination within 30 days.

“Today, the attending Board of Trustees decided to commence the formal process of terminating Chancellor Eugene Giovannini’s contract for good cause,” board president Teresa Ayala said in a statement. “We believe this action is in the College’s best long-term interests.”

Kristen Bennett, the former executive vice president of advancement who led the Tarrant County College Foundation, filed a lawsuit on Feb. 7 alleging Giovannini penalized her for disciplining a subordinate with whom he had a romantic relationship. The district put Giovannini on administrative leave last month and hired a third-party investigator to look into the allegations. The college also filed a motion Thursday to dismiss Bennett’s lawsuit, according to the Star-Telegram.