Enrolling and Engaging Online Learners: A Compilation

By

Doug Lederman
March 22, 2022
 
 

Enrolling and Engaging Online Learners” is a new print-on-demand booklet from Inside Higher Ed. You may download the free compilation of news articles and essays here.

On Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Inside Higher Ed will present a webcast to discuss the themes of the booklet and answer your questions. Please click here to register or find out more.

