A State Flag and the Violent History of Colonization: Academic Minute
March 22, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, Christoph Strobel, professor of history at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, examines a symbol of the past that reflects negative historical traits in his neck of the woods. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
