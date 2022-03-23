SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Small Alternative College to Take 1-Year Break
Wayfinding College in Portland, Ore.—which offers only a two-year degree in “self and society”—announced it would take an “organizational rest” beginning in August, OPB reported.
The one-year shutdown is not related to college finances, said Michelle Jones, president of the college. Instead, college officials will use the break to re-evaluate the college’s mission.
“We’re kind of in a fine financial position, but we just want to be really intentional and set the organization up for being able to be sustainable for the future,” Jones told OPB.
The college enrolls about a dozen students and operates out of a house in North Portland. Current students will work with the college one on one to develop an independent study to complete their degree or transfer to another institution.
