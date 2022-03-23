Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Small Alternative College to Take 1-Year Break

By

Emma Whitford
March 23, 2022
 
 

Wayfinding College in Portland, Ore.—which offers only a two-year degree in “self and society”—announced it would take an “organizational rest” beginning in August, OPB reported.

The one-year shutdown is not related to college finances, said Michelle Jones, president of the college. Instead, college officials will use the break to re-evaluate the college’s mission.

“We’re kind of in a fine financial position, but we just want to be really intentional and set the organization up for being able to be sustainable for the future,” Jones told OPB.

The college enrolls about a dozen students and operates out of a house in North Portland. Current students will work with the college one on one to develop an independent study to complete their degree or transfer to another institution.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Problems With Academic Probation
A Free Expression Strategy
The Humanities Need Gen Ed

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Choice as a Class Prerogative: A Response to Mark Bauerlein
‘The Great Upheaval’ and the Coming Learner/Learning Centered University
Is Free Speech on Campus in Peril?
In Defense of Cultural Literacy
6 Down, 3 to Go
Can We Come Up With a Better Name Than ‘Synchronous’?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 