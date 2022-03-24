Print

Cal State Halts Payouts to Former Executives

Emma Whitford
March 24, 2022
 
 

The California State University system will halt the flow of millions of dollars to former system officials who resigned in recent years, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees has appointed a task force to investigate the payment program, which has provided $4 million in severance to 11 former executives since 2015, according to a recent Times investigation.

Former chancellor Joseph I. Castro is among those who have received payments since he resigned last month amid criticism that he authorized a golden parachute for a Fresno State University vice president who was credibly accused of harassing a colleague. Timothy P. White, also a former chancellor, received $327,744 for two years under the program, the investigation found.

“It is important to acknowledge that we are learning and that we hold ourselves accountable, and authentic accountability includes reform,” Lillian Kimbell, chair of the Board of Trustees, told the Times.

