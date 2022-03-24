Print

Cornell Sees Surge in Cases

By

Scott Jaschik
March 24, 2022
 
 

Cornell University reported 151 new positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. Cornell has a total of 263 active student cases.

Of Cornell students, 97 percent are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university raised its status level to yellow (among green, yellow and red). Under yellow status, all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks when in certain settings, including in classrooms and laboratories, at health-care and testing facilities, and on public transportation.

