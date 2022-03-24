SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Supreme Court Nominee Would Recuse Herself From Harvard Case
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, said she wouldn’t hear the Harvard University affirmative action case in the fall if she is confirmed.
Speaking at her Senate confirmation hearing, Judge Jackson placed her decision in the context of past decisions. In 2018, she recused herself from a suit by a Harvard librarian against the Environmental Protection Agency because “I was a member of the board of the university that employed the plaintiff.”
Jackson currently serves on Harvard’s Board of Overseers, but her term on the board expires this year. She told the Senate that in that suit, “I determined that my impartiality might reasonably be questioned and that this issue was incurable.”
Her recusal is a blow to Harvard (and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which has a case that the Supreme Court justices have joined with Harvard’s). That would leave only two justices on the court (Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Sonia Sotomayor) as presumed votes in favor of affirmative action.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Student interest in law school grew during the pandemic
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »