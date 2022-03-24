USC Education School Says It Provided Faulty Data to ‘U.S. News’

The University of Southern California is withdrawing its education school from U.S. News & World Report’s graduate school rankings, which are about to come out, after determining it had provided the publication with inaccurate data going back at least five years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Provost Charles F. Zukoski told students and staff at the Rossier School of Education in a letter Wednesday that the school’s dean, Pedro A. Noguera, notified him recently of “a history of inaccuracies in the survey data.”

Zukoski said the school pulled itself out of the rankings “while we seek to understand the situation further.”

“A faculty member familiar with the investigation said the probe is related to whether the school included information about the correct groups of graduate students in its rankings submission. The person said faculty at the education school expressed concern a few years ago about proposed changes to that set of data, which could have artificially inflated average GRE scores,” the Journal reported.

Robert Morse, chief data strategist for U.S. News, said only, “Our mission is to provide students with accurate, in-depth data to help them in their school search. We rely on schools to accurately report their data and ask academic officials to verify that data.”