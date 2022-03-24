Print

Your Brain on Zoom: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
March 24, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Julie Boland, professor of psychology, linguistics and cognitive science at the University of Michigan, examines why spending all day on Zoom wears you out. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

