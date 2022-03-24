SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Your Brain on Zoom: Academic Minute
March 24, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Julie Boland, professor of psychology, linguistics and cognitive science at the University of Michigan, examines why spending all day on Zoom wears you out. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Student interest in law school grew during the pandemic
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »