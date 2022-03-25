SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Supreme Court Rejects Houston CC Trustee’s Suit
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a suit brought by a Houston Community College trustee against the district.
David Wilson, the trustee, said his First Amendment rights were violated when the board censured him.
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, writing for a unanimous court, said, “We do not see how the board’s censure could qualify as a materially adverse action consistent with our case law. The censure at issue before us was a form of speech by elected representatives. It concerned the public conduct of another elected representative. Everyone involved was an equal member of the same deliberative body. As it comes to us, too, the censure did not prevent Mr. Wilson from doing his job, it did not deny him any privilege of office, and Mr. Wilson does not allege it was defamatory. At least in these circumstances, we do not see how the board’s censure could have materially deterred an elected official like Mr. Wilson from exercising his own right to speak.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Planned wage changes put institutions and employees at odds
- Mizzou defends president's right to cut faculty pay by 25%
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Suing students who shared exams online to identify them
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »