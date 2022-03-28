Most Leaders at Washington U in St. Louis Are Women

At Washington University in St. Louis, women comprise 89 percent of Chancellor Andrew Martin’s cabinet and more than half of the university leadership council.

The figure stands in stark contrast to recent data that show about four in 10 senior institutional officers and fewer than two-thirds of administrators are women.

Martin did not intend to hire majority women but instead set out to find “the best people,” according to a university press release.

“A lot of social science shows that women will only apply for a job if they meet every requirement, while men will apply if they meet a few criteria,” Martin said in a statement. “From an academic leadership perspective, you have to wonder who you are missing. That’s why I consider it part of my job to find and proactively encourage talented women to take that next step in their career. It’s equally important to develop a deep bench of talent who will be ready to serve as the next generation of higher education decision makers.”