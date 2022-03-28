Print

Reed Professor Accused of Making Racist Statements

Scott Jaschik
March 28, 2022
 
 

Reed College’s president, Audrey Bilger, and dean of the faculty, Kathy Oleson, have issued a statement on a video on social media “that shows a Reed faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. We express our support for the employees insulted in the video.

“This matter has our full attention, both to ascertain the accuracy of the video, to engage a valued member of our community in conversation about what it appears to show, and to follow our guidelines for addressing discriminatory speech.”

In the video, the faculty member asks a woman if she was born in the United States or is an illegal immigrant. (She answers that she was born in Portland.)

Although the Reed statement did not name him, KGW8 News and social media identified the faculty member as Paul J. Currie, a psychology professor. Currie did not respond to an email seeking his comment.

