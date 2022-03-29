Former Yale Employee Stole $40M of Electronics

A former Yale University School of Medicine employee pleaded guilty Monday to stealing and selling more than $40 million in electronics from the university, according to WTNH, an ABC affiliate.

The employee, Jamie Petrone, pleaded guilty to fraud and tax offenses in Hartford, Conn. Petrone was hired by Yale Med’s Department of Emergency Medicine in 2008 and most recently served as the director of finance and administration, the Department of Justice reported. The DOJ said Petrone’s job responsibilities included authorizing certain departmental purchases under $10,000. Beginning in 2013, Petrone ordered or made other employees order millions of dollars of electronic hardware using Yale Med funds. She then shipped the stolen hardware to an out-of-state business in exchange for money. Yale University lost $40 million due to Petrone’s scheme and the U.S. Treasury lost more than $6 million, according to the DOJ.

Petrone was arrested by criminal complaint in September 2021. She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years, and one count of filing a false tax return, which carries a maximum three-year prison term, the DOJ said. Petrone is scheduled to be sentenced in June.