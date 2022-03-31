SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Biden Proposes 11.5% Increase for NEH
March 31, 2022
President Biden on Monday proposed an 11.5 percent increase in funds for the National Endowment for the Humanities in the 2023 fiscal year. That would bring total NEH spending to $200.68 million.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Cal State will do admissions without SAT or ACT | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »