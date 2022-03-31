Print

Biden Proposes 11.5% Increase for NEH

By

Scott Jaschik
March 31, 2022
 
 

President Biden on Monday proposed an 11.5 percent increase in funds for the National Endowment for the Humanities in the 2023 fiscal year. That would bring total NEH spending to $200.68 million.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

