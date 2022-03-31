SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Consumer Protection Agency Sanctions Edfinancial Services
March 31, 2022
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday sanctioned Edfinancial Services, a student loan servicer, for making deceptive statements to student loan borrowers and misrepresenting their forgiveness and repayment options to them. Edfinancial “deceived borrowers with Federal Family Education Loan Program loans about their eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness,” the bureau said.
The bureau is ordering the company to contact all affected borrowers, provide them with accurate information and pay a $1 million civil penalty.
Edfinancial did not respond to a request for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Cal State will do admissions without SAT or ACT | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »