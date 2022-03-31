Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning: Special Report

Inside Higher Ed is publishing today a new special report, “The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning.” This free print-on-demand report explores how the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped both the practice and perceptions of online, hybrid and blended learning in postsecondary education.

Among the topics it explores are changing student demands and expectations regarding online quality; growing institutional support and training for faculty members; how quality is judged in virtual learning, and who does the judging; and best practices for high-quality instruction, however it is delivered.

You may download a copy of this free report, written by Kristi DePaul, here.

And Inside Higher Ed will present a free webcast on the themes of this booklet on Wednesday, May 4, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Please register for or find out more about this webcast here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA).