Professor Sues U of Florida Over COVID-19

Scott Jaschik
April 1, 2022
 
 

A professor is suing the University of Florida in federal court for suppressing his free speech rights, The Gainesville Sun reported.

Richard Burt, of the Florida English department, said that administrators offered conflicting and shifting demands for in-person classes at the start of the fall term, barred him from discussing COVID-19 with his students, and ordered him to undergo a mental exam when he pushed back.

His suit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an order from the court blocking administrators from limiting his rights to free speech.

The University of Florida declined to respond.

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

