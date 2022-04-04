Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Police Investigate Alleged Waterboarding by Women’s Rugby Team

By

Scott Jaschik
April 4, 2022
 
 

Police in Northfield, Vt., are investigating allegations of waterboarding and branding as part of hazing by the women’s rugby team at Norwich University, The Rutland Herald reported.

Police executed search warrants Friday after the university reportedly refused to fully cooperate with the investigation. A spokesperson for Norwich said it has fully cooperated with police.

The investigation started when one officer located an intoxicated woman inside, along with her cellphone and a knife. The victim is a member of the women’s rugby team. Police said a witness, who also lives in the same hall, reported she had checked on the victim multiple times the night of the incident. The witness told police the last time she checked on the victim the door to the victim’s room was locked and the victim was found by a window covered in urine.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Going Public’ With the Humanities
in a Fake News World
Politics, Religion and Inviting Disaster
Vision of the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

New Mexico Raises the Bar
11 Ways That Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture
The Power of Language
Friday Fragments
Can CUNY Successfully Bring the ‘Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing’ Into the Fold?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 