Police Investigate Alleged Waterboarding by Women’s Rugby Team
Police in Northfield, Vt., are investigating allegations of waterboarding and branding as part of hazing by the women’s rugby team at Norwich University, The Rutland Herald reported.
Police executed search warrants Friday after the university reportedly refused to fully cooperate with the investigation. A spokesperson for Norwich said it has fully cooperated with police.
The investigation started when one officer located an intoxicated woman inside, along with her cellphone and a knife. The victim is a member of the women’s rugby team. Police said a witness, who also lives in the same hall, reported she had checked on the victim multiple times the night of the incident. The witness told police the last time she checked on the victim the door to the victim’s room was locked and the victim was found by a window covered in urine.
