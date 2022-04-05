SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Michigan Warns Students
April 5, 2022
The University of Michigan warned students Friday that COVID-19 cases are increasing, WXYZ News reported.
“These cases are almost always linked to indoor social gatherings,” said Preeti Malani, the university’s chief health officer.
Most of the cases are mild, as they are hitting students who have been vaccinated.
The university’s COVID-19 data center said on Thursday, “The number of COVID-19 cases on campus increased again slightly last week from the previous week with small pockets of cases linked to various social gatherings and other events around the campus community. Cases in Washtenaw County are now increasing after plateauing the previous week. U-M students accounted for 26 percent (119 out of 459) of COVID-19 cases.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Grades Are at the Center of the Student Mental Health Crisis | Inside Higher Ed
- Biden proposes spending more on higher education
- Specific steps to take for writing a successful grant application (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UCLA criticized for advertising adjunct job without pay
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »