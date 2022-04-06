Print

U of Michigan Warns Students of COVID-19 Increases

By

Scott Jaschik
April 6, 2022
 
 

The University of Michigan warned students Friday that COVID-19 cases are increasing, WXYZ News reported.

“These cases are almost always linked to indoor social gatherings,” said Preeti Malani, the university’s chief health officer.

Most of the cases are mild, as they are hitting students who have been vaccinated.

The university’s COVID-19 data center said on Thursday, “The number of COVID-19 cases on campus increased again slightly last week from the previous week with small pockets of cases linked to various social gatherings and other events around the campus community. Cases in Washtenaw County are now increasing after plateauing the previous week. U-M students accounted for 26 percent (119 out of 459) of COVID-19 cases.”

