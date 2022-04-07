SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bills to Help Adjuncts Garner Support in California Assembly
The California Assembly’s Higher Education Committee approved two bills at a hearing Tuesday that would offer more financial stability to adjunct professors at California community colleges, EdSource reported. It remains unclear whether the bills will be signed into law by the governor.
One bill, sponsored by Assemblymember Jose Medina, would allow adjuncts to do 85 percent of a full-time teaching load within one community college district. This would prevent them from having to work part-time at multiple districts to make ends meet. However, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed similar legislation last year.
A second bill, sponsored by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, would require pay parity for adjuncts relative to full-time faculty members, who generally earn better wages and are paid for work outside the classroom, like grading assignments and meeting with students. The bill was approved, despite opposition from the Community College League of California, which represents community college district leaders. The bill will next be considered by the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
The hearing came a day after two adjuncts sued the Long Beach Community College District in state court for requiring them to do uncompensated work outside the classroom, according to EdSource.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- New center promotes access to good jobs after prison
- 28 percent of academic women say they've been passed over
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »