Leader of ‘Sarah Lawrence Cult’ Guilty on Multiple Charges

Lawrence Ray, who moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College and subsequently exploited numerous students, has been found guilty on multiple charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.

Convicted by a jury Wednesday, Ray will be sentenced in September, the Associated Press reported.

The case dates to 2010, when Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence. He soon began a campaign of manipulation that extorted at least several million dollars from the students he met through his daughter and included coercing one woman into becoming a sex worker. The Associated Press details nearly a decade of physical abuse and emotional manipulation that extorted money from multiple former students who were initially charmed by Ray’s colorful past and stories.

Though he was dubbed the leader of the “Sarah Lawrence Cult” in a scathing exposé by New York magazine, much of Ray’s actions took place off campus in New York City after he met his daughter’s friends at the college.

Pending his sentencing in September, Ray could face life in prison, the Associated Press reported.