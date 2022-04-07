Va. College Bars Incoming Athletes Disciplined for Sex Acts

College athletes found responsible for committing sexual misconduct often continue to compete simply by transferring elsewhere. But a new rule adopted at the University of Virginia’s College of Wise aims to close that revolving door by barring those found responsible for sexual violence from participating in athletics.

UVA Wise formally adopted the policy, known as the Tracy Rule, this week. In doing so, UVA Wise becomes only the second institution to adopt such a rule, according to USA Today.

The Tracy Rule—named for Brenda Tracy, who was sexually assaulted by football players at Oregon State University in 1998—was developed by an organization established by Tracy called Set the Expectation. Institutions that adopt the policy agree to conduct background checks for college athletes and bar those who have been found responsible in Title IX hearings or found guilty in court of sexual violence.

The University of Texas at San Antonio was the first to adopt the policy, in 2019, per USA Today.

One key component of the policy is that it requires Title IX coordinators from an athlete’s prior institution to disclose to the transfer destination whether students were involved in Title IX investigations. The rule aims to put an end to athletes transferring to other colleges after committing sexual violence, ultimately disqualifying them from competing at a new university.

Disqualified athletes, however, can appeal their ineligibility to a university review panel. Following that assessment, the decision on eligibility is in the hands of the president and athletics director.