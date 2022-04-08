Common Application Adds 50 Members

The Common Application, which has more than 900 members, has just added 50 more.

More than 20 of the new members to Common App are minority-serving institutions. In 2021, Common App launched an initiative to increase member representation of minority-serving institutions. Under this program, MSI membership has grown significantly, with the highest number of MSIs joining between 2021 and 2022. Common App members that are MSIs have seen a nearly 7 percent increase in applications from underrepresented groups in the last eight years.