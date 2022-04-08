SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Hopkins, Georgetown Face COVID-19 Outbreaks
Johns Hopkins and Georgetown Universities have strengthened COVID-19 rules following a rise in cases.
“Since Spring Break, we have received reports of COVID cases among undergraduates who have recently traveled or who were exposed to someone who has recently traveled,” said an email to Hopkins students from Kevin Shollenberger, vice provost for student health and well-being. “Nearly 100 undergraduate students have reported a positive test since April 1, with cases evenly split among residential and non-residential students. Consistent with what we have seen this term, many students who tested positive are asymptomatic, and the rest are experiencing only mild symptoms.”
In response, Hopkins is temporarily instituting twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for undergraduates. The university is also reinstituting masking requirements for all persons in common areas of residence halls or in university dining facilities, except when actively eating or drinking.
At Georgetown, the university’s positivity rate last month jumped from 1.5 to 3.22 percent after 96 people tested positive between March 20 and 26, according to The Washington Post. The data show 117 people were sick between March 27 and April 2, increasing the university’s positivity rate to 3.82 percent.
As a result, Georgetown is reinstituting an indoor mask mandate—two weeks after it dropped its mandate.
