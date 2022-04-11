Former Chancellor Faces Felony Charges

The former chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District in California will face felony charges at an arraignment on April 15, according to a press release from the district attorney of San Mateo County.

Ronald Galatolo, who served as chancellor of the three-college district from 2001 to 2019, is accused of fraudulently reporting a $10,000 donation to the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Fire Relief Fund on his 2017 tax return. Prosecutors allege the donation to support students and staff affected by the local Tubbs fire was not made by Galatolo but by the San Mateo County Community College District Foundation.

Prosecutors also claim Galatolo hired construction vendors that gave him gifts, such as tickets for concerts, sporting events and international travel, which he failed to disclose. He allegedly purchased expensive classic cars and underreported the price to the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well.

The charges against Galatolo come after the district attorney brought felony charges against the district’s former vice chancellor of facilities Jose Nunez in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges. A whistle-blower complaint about corruption among district leadership in 2019 prompted the investigations.