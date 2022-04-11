SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Pennsylvania Community College Faculty Votes to Unionize
April 11, 2022
Faculty members at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, have voted to unionize with the Pennsylvania State Education Association, Penn Live reported.
Voting in favor of the union were 335 of the 533 votes.
Organizers cited a deteriorating relationship between the faculty and the administration as a key reason for the union.
“The faculty have made their decision, and we respect that,” said HACC president and CEO John J. Sygielski. “We will work with the PSEA to reach a fair and equitable contract from both the college’s and faculty’s standpoint.”
