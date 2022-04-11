Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Suit Charges Rutgers Rigged M.B.A. Rankings

By

Scott Jaschik
April 11, 2022
 
 

A lawsuit filed Friday charged that Rutgers University rigged the M.B.A. rankings of U.S. News & World Report by having a temp agency hire unemployed alumni to work at the university, NJ.com reported.

The suit was filed by Deidre White, the business school’s human resources manager. Her lawyer, Matthew A. Luber, wrote that “the fraud worked,” because in the first year of the scheme, Rutgers was propelled to, among other things, the ranking of No. 1 business school in the Northeast.

The university said it doesn’t comment on litigation. But “we will say without equivocation, however, that we take seriously our obligation to accurately report data and other information to ranking and reporting agencies,” the university said. “The Rutgers Business School strictly follows the M.B.A. Career Services & Employer Alliance guidelines in submitting M.B.A. statistics and similarly follows the appropriate guidelines in submitting undergraduate statistics.”

In December, Moshe Porat, former dean of the Fox Business School at Temple University, was convicted of wire fraud for submitting false data to U.S. News for rankings.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Political Interference in Higher Ed
Is Becoming Endemic
Listening to Tribal Students
The Learning Imperative

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

1 + 1 + 2
Toward a Statement of Principles for Nonprofit/For-Profit Educational Partnerships
Connecting Promise Programs to Community College Transfer
Friday Fragments
5 Ways That I’m Bad at Slack
Is Yale in Decline?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 