Suit Charges Rutgers Rigged M.B.A. Rankings

A lawsuit filed Friday charged that Rutgers University rigged the M.B.A. rankings of U.S. News & World Report by having a temp agency hire unemployed alumni to work at the university, NJ.com reported.

The suit was filed by Deidre White, the business school’s human resources manager. Her lawyer, Matthew A. Luber, wrote that “the fraud worked,” because in the first year of the scheme, Rutgers was propelled to, among other things, the ranking of No. 1 business school in the Northeast.

The university said it doesn’t comment on litigation. But “we will say without equivocation, however, that we take seriously our obligation to accurately report data and other information to ranking and reporting agencies,” the university said. “The Rutgers Business School strictly follows the M.B.A. Career Services & Employer Alliance guidelines in submitting M.B.A. statistics and similarly follows the appropriate guidelines in submitting undergraduate statistics.”

In December, Moshe Porat, former dean of the Fox Business School at Temple University, was convicted of wire fraud for submitting false data to U.S. News for rankings.