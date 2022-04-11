Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Why Was a Beloved Custodian Fired?

By

Scott Jaschik
April 11, 2022
 
 

Francisca Trigueros has worked as a custodian for the psychology department at the University of Southern California, through Aramark, for two decades. The Los Angeles Times reported that she was recently fired and that faculty members and others don’t like the explanation—she was fired for allegedly stealing a backpack with cash in it, but she denies this. Trigueros said that she found the backpack and the office where she would have turned it in was empty, so she was saving the backpack, not stealing it. Psychology professors believe her.

“After an investigation involving the police and our HR team, the person in question was found to be in violation of our policies regarding lost and found items and is no longer with the company,” Aramark spokesman Chris Collom said in an email.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Political Interference in Higher Ed
Is Becoming Endemic
Listening to Tribal Students
The Learning Imperative

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

1 + 1 + 2
Toward a Statement of Principles for Nonprofit/For-Profit Educational Partnerships
Connecting Promise Programs to Community College Transfer
Friday Fragments
5 Ways That I’m Bad at Slack
Is Yale in Decline?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 