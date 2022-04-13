Creighton Cancels Conservative Event It Initially Approved

Creighton University abruptly canceled a political event last Saturday that was organized by a conservative student group, after initially approving the request, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

A university spokesman told the World-Herald that administrators made the decision after they learned of “material changes” to the event, which could have jeopardized the Nebraska institution’s tax-exempt status.

The event, proposed by the Creighton chapter of Turning Point USA, a group that promotes conservative values on campus, was originally titled the Introduction to Nebraska Politics Conference, the World-Herald reported. The university did not officially endorse the event and understood it might be controversial, the spokesman said, but approved it after determining that certain elements of the conference—including a panel discussion—had educational value.

Then, on Friday, Creighton officials learned that organizers had changed the name of the event to Take Back Nebraska Summit ’22 and invited at least one political activist from the alt-right, a fringe movement that has embrace white nationalism and various racist and anti-immigrant positions, to attend an off-campus cocktail reception.

The university notified organizers that the on-campus event would not be allowed to proceed.