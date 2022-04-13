Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Rabbinical Program More Than a Century Old Plans to Close

By

Sara Weissman
April 13, 2022
 
 

The Board of Governors at Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion voted Monday to shutter a 147-year-old residential rabbinical program in Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Inquirer reported. The program is expected to close by the end of 2026.

The campus will continue to host its Jewish library, museum and archives. Students currently enrolled can remain on campus to finish their studies, and Hebrew Union College’s residential rabbinical programs in Los Angeles and New York are unaffected. The institution also plans to design a “new and innovative academically rigorous, low-residency rabbinical and cantorial program,” according to a message from the chair, chair-elect and president of the board posted on the institution’s website.

Rabbinical student enrollment at the Cincinnati campus has fallen 37 percent in the last 15 years, according to a set of strategic planning recommendations from the board. Local Jewish community members held a rally in support of saving the program last week.

“Given the intensity of deeply held feelings on all sides of this historic vote, we will take time to navigate the right path forward—sensitively and with our common commitment to the education of future generations of Jewish leaders guiding our way,” the message from board leaders read.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humanities Scholars Can Make Their Papers Open Access Now
How I Came to Love CRT Bans
Political Interference in Higher Ed
Is Becoming Endemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fix Engagement by Breaking the Rules
Financial Aid and Prior Learning Assessment
Reading ‘The Nineties’ as a Way of Thinking About Higher Ed’s Future
Filling the Void
Why Is the Business Office Always Hassling Us?
Engaging Learners for Relevancy and Retention

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 