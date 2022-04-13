Rabbinical Program More Than a Century Old Plans to Close

The Board of Governors at Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion voted Monday to shutter a 147-year-old residential rabbinical program in Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Inquirer reported. The program is expected to close by the end of 2026.

The campus will continue to host its Jewish library, museum and archives. Students currently enrolled can remain on campus to finish their studies, and Hebrew Union College’s residential rabbinical programs in Los Angeles and New York are unaffected. The institution also plans to design a “new and innovative academically rigorous, low-residency rabbinical and cantorial program,” according to a message from the chair, chair-elect and president of the board posted on the institution’s website.

Rabbinical student enrollment at the Cincinnati campus has fallen 37 percent in the last 15 years, according to a set of strategic planning recommendations from the board. Local Jewish community members held a rally in support of saving the program last week.

“Given the intensity of deeply held feelings on all sides of this historic vote, we will take time to navigate the right path forward—sensitively and with our common commitment to the education of future generations of Jewish leaders guiding our way,” the message from board leaders read.