Howard University President Plans to Retire
Howard University president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick plans to retire by June 2024, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.
Frederick became interim president of the historically Black Washington, D.C., university in 2013 and assumed his permanent role the following year. He also earned his bachelor’s degree, medical degree and master’s degree in business administration at Howard.
Laurence C. Morse, chair of Howard’s Board of Trustees, said, “Given his outstanding performance, the board desired that he would have chosen to remain in office longer.”
Morse praised Dr. Frederick for overseeing record enrollment, an increase in graduation rates and new investments in campus infrastructure during his tenure in a message to students, faculty and staff members.
“Dr. Frederick has embodied the strength of will, determination, vision, character and integrity found in our world’s most admirable leaders, qualities that have enabled him to position our institution for continued success for generations to come,” Morse said.
Dr. Frederick has also had his share of battles while in office. Students held a monthlong protest about the university’s housing conditions last year, and Howard faculty members threatened to strike last month over low wages for non-tenure-track faculty members.
