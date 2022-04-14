Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Howard University President Plans to Retire

By

Sara Weissman
April 14, 2022
 
 

Howard University president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick plans to retire by June 2024, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Wednesday.

Frederick became interim president of the historically Black Washington, D.C., university in 2013 and assumed his permanent role the following year. He also earned his bachelor’s degree, medical degree and master’s degree in business administration at Howard.

Laurence C. Morse, chair of Howard’s Board of Trustees, said, “Given his outstanding performance, the board desired that he would have chosen to remain in office longer.”

Morse praised Dr. Frederick for overseeing record enrollment, an increase in graduation rates and new investments in campus infrastructure during his tenure in a message to students, faculty and staff members.

“Dr. Frederick has embodied the strength of will, determination, vision, character and integrity found in our world’s most admirable leaders, qualities that have enabled him to position our institution for continued success for generations to come,” Morse said.

Dr. Frederick has also had his share of battles while in office. Students held a monthlong protest about the university’s housing conditions last year, and Howard faculty members threatened to strike last month over low wages for non-tenure-track faculty members.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humanities Scholars Can Make Their Papers Open Access Now
How I Came to Love CRT Bans
Political Interference in Higher Ed
Is Becoming Endemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ruling Out Success
Reimagining Your Career Space
Do the Movies Still Matter?
Fix Engagement by Breaking the Rules
Financial Aid and Prior Learning Assessment
Reading ‘The Nineties’ as a Way of Thinking About Higher Ed’s Future

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 