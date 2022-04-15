Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Howard U Moves to Online Classes

By

Scott Jaschik
April 15, 2022
 
 

Howard University will have only online undergraduate classes (except for lab classes) during the final weeks of the semester.

Final exams for undergraduate courses will also be online.

A letter to the campus from Anthony K. Wutoh, the provost, and  Hugh Mighty, dean of the College of Medicine, said the positivity rate on campus increased from 2 percent to 5 percent, in the last week. It has also increased in the Washington area.

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘A Philosopher Looks at Digital Communication’
Purdue Must Restore Its English Program
Humanities Scholars Can Make Their Papers Open Access Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Have You Also Become More Protective of Your Time?
The Transfer Puzzle: Identifying the Pieces
An Epidemic of Student Disengagement
Ruling Out Success
Reimagining Your Career Space

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 