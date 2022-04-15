SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Howard U Moves to Online Classes
April 15, 2022
Howard University will have only online undergraduate classes (except for lab classes) during the final weeks of the semester.
Final exams for undergraduate courses will also be online.
A letter to the campus from Anthony K. Wutoh, the provost, and Hugh Mighty, dean of the College of Medicine, said the positivity rate on campus increased from 2 percent to 5 percent, in the last week. It has also increased in the Washington area.
