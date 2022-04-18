Howard U Moves Classes Online

Howard University will hold only online undergraduate classes (except for lab classes) during the final weeks of the spring semester.

Final exams for undergraduate courses will also be online.

A letter to the campus from Anthony K. Wutoh, the provost, and Hugh Mighty, dean of the College of Medicine, said the positivity rate on campus increased, from 2 percent to 5 percent, in the last week. It has also increased in the Washington, D.C., area.