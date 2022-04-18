SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Howard U Moves Classes Online
April 18, 2022
Howard University will hold only online undergraduate classes (except for lab classes) during the final weeks of the spring semester.
Final exams for undergraduate courses will also be online.
A letter to the campus from Anthony K. Wutoh, the provost, and Hugh Mighty, dean of the College of Medicine, said the positivity rate on campus increased, from 2 percent to 5 percent, in the last week. It has also increased in the Washington, D.C., area.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- 'Breaking Ranks' is a new book that attacks 'U.S. News' | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The most competitive colleges get more competitive | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor calls the police on two tardy Black students
- People who work in higher ed must set professional boundaries (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »