Parents Sentenced for Cheating on Son’s SAT

Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn were each sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to eight weeks in prison, one year of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, and they were each ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $12,500. On Dec. 7, 2021, the Colburns pleaded guilty to helping cheat on their son’s SAT. The Colburns admitted that they paid Rick Singer $25,000 to bribe a corrupt test administrator to allow a corrupt test “proctor” to secretly correct the Colburns’ son’s SAT exam answers to obtain a fraudulently inflated score.