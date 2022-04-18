Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Parents Sentenced for Cheating on Son’s SAT

By

Scott Jaschik
April 18, 2022
 
 

Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn were each sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to eight weeks in prison, one year of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, and they were each ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $12,500. On Dec. 7, 2021, the Colburns pleaded guilty to helping cheat on their son’s SAT. The Colburns admitted that they paid Rick Singer $25,000 to bribe a corrupt test administrator to allow a corrupt test “proctor” to secretly correct the Colburns’ son’s SAT exam answers to obtain a fraudulently inflated score.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dos and Don’ts for Recruiting Diverse Students
‘A Philosopher Looks at Digital Communication’
Purdue Must Restore Its English Program

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Good Frugal and Bad Frugal
Yale’s CTL Leadership
Friday Fragments
Have You Also Become More Protective of Your Time?
The Transfer Puzzle: Identifying the Pieces

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 