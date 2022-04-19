President Leaves Spouse Accused of Harassment

Judy Sakaki, president of Sonoma State University, part of the California State University system, announced Monday that she is separating from her husband, Patrick McCallum, a lobbyist for higher education, who has been accused of harassing women, the Los Angeles Times reported. The university paid $600,000 this year to settle a complaint by Lisa Vollendorf, a former provost, who reported on the harassment and said the university didn’t do enough about her complaint.

Sakaki and McCallum last week strongly denied the allegations of harassment. But amid growing criticism, their stances have changed. On Friday, McCallum said, “I want to apologize to anyone who has felt uncomfortable in my presence or through my actions. It was never my intent to act disrespectfully, but it’s clear that I made some people uncomfortable. For that, I’m truly sorry.”

However, McCallum has sent what the Times characterized as “several rambling messages” since then, including one about the “hurtful allegations” that were first reported by the Times, and he criticized Vollendorf in an email.

Sakaki said the email was “sent without my knowledge or consent and does not reflect my viewpoint. I consider the matters between Dr. Vollendorf and me to be resolved.

“I ask for privacy and time to address these personal matters,” Sakaki added, “as I continue my service to our campus and community.”

She added that she was “disavowing the words and actions of my husband, Patrick McCallum.”

Also on Monday, State Senator Bill Dodd, a Democrat whose district includes Sonoma State, issued this statement: “The reports are a significant distraction for the university at a critical time, and raise serious questions about her leadership and judgement. It is concerning and deserves close scrutiny by the CSU chancellor and board of trustees as to how the interests of students and employees can be best served going forward.”